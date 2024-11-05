A Ukrainian Center will open in Baku

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm.

The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.

The Ukrainian Center comes as part of a broader initiative to enhance intercultural dialogue between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. The Center will host a variety of activities, including language programs, art exhibitions, film screenings, and lectures, furthering its role as a hub for cultural education and cooperation.

As part of the event, we will present, for the first time in Azerbaijan, the exhibition “Thoughts of Children” by Ukrainian photographer Maksym Starikov. This exhibition is dedicated to contemporary Ukrainian children living amid the reality of war.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan invites to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion. Together, we can continue to build bridges of strategic partnership and mutual respect, bringing our communities closer through the appreciation of art, culture, and shared values.