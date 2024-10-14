Rusiya nəyin müqabilində Ermənistanın sərhədlərindən geri çəkilir? – İlham İsmayıl saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
2025-ci ilin yanvarın 1-dən Rusiya sərhədçiləri Ermənistan və İran sərhədindəki keçid məntəqəsində xidmətini dayandıracaq. Bu barədə Rusiyanın Prezidenti Vladimir Putin və Ermənistanın Baş naziri Nikol Paşinyan Moskva görüşündə razılığa gəliblər.
Rusiya Federal Təhlükəsizlik Xidmətinə (FTX) Ermənistandakı sərhəd idarəsinə dörd sərhəd dəstəsi daxildir – Gümrü, Armavir, Artaşat və Mehri.
Qeyd olunub ki, Nikol Paşinyan görüşdə “Dünyanın kəsişməsi” proqramını təqdim edib. Bu, Yerevanın təklif etdiyi, Ermənistanın Sünik rayonu ərazisindən keçən və Azərbaycanı onun eksklavı – Naxçıvan Muxtar Respublikası ilə birləşdirən Zəngəzur nəqliyyat dəhlizinə alternativdir.
Belə çıxır ki, Zəngəzur dəhlizinin Rusiya sərhəd qoşunları tərəfindən mühafizəsi məsələsi gündəmdən çıxarılır. Bu isə Bakı ilə təhlükəsizlik rejimilə bağlı danışıqlarda Yerevanın mövqeyini gücləndirə bilər.
Siyasi şərhçi İlham İsmayıl Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
