'Destabilizing To The Region': State Dept Reacts To Russian Rhetoric Against Armenia, Moldova
The United States on Monday reacted to Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's latest rhetoric against Armenia and Moldova, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
In his recent media engagements in Antalya, where he attended an international forum, Lavrov declared that the West was "seeking to take control of the leadership of Moldova as it did with Ukraine".
He was also quoted as saying that Russia would "seriously reconsider” its relationship with Armenia if Yerevan continues drifting away from Moscow and aligning with the West.
"I’m not going to respond directly to that question, although it's the kind of rhetoric that we have seen the Russian Government make that is destabilizing to the region," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing in response to TURAN's inquiry for reaction to Lavrov's comments on Armenia.
Miller went on to add, "... It’s why you’ve seen so many of Russia’s neighbors be concerned about threatening rhetoric and threatening actions that the Russian Government has shown over and over it is willing to take against its neighbors."
As for Russia's accusing the West of "trying to take over" the leadership of Moldova, Miller told TURAN's correspondent: "That’s obviously not true."
Politics
-
- 5 March 2024, 23:53
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
-
- 5 March 2024, 20:02
As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV. The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.
-
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- 5 March 2024, 15:53
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
Leave a review