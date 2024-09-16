  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear18.20 C
  • Tuesday, 17 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Difficult question
  • Azərbaycanın daxili siyasəti hara istiqamətlənib? – Zərdüşt Əlizadə saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Azərbaycanın daxili siyasəti hara istiqamətlənib? – Zərdüşt Əlizadə saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
A- A A+
AZ RU
Kamran Mahmudov
Kamran Mahmudov

Journalist

Azərbaycanın daxili siyasəti hara istiqamətlənib? – Zərdüşt Əlizadə saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

Azərbaycanda daha bir seçki geridə qaldı. Sentyabrın 1-də keçirilən növbədənkənar parlament seçkiləri arxada qaldı. Bu, bir ildə keçirilən ikinci növbədənkənar seçkilər idi. Bundan əvvəl bu ilin fevral ayında növbədənkənar prezident seçkiləri keçirilmişdi. 

Seçki o qədər də səs-küylü olmadı. Seçici aktivliyi, namizədlərin xüsusi təbliğatı ilə yadda qalmadı. Seçkidən sonra bir neçə partiya sədri etiraz olaraq istefa verəcəyini söylədi.

Bu seçkilər nəyə hesablanmışdı? Azərbaycanda keçirilməsi nəzərdə tutulan ən böyük tədbir COP29 öncəsi belə bir seçki keçirmək, siyasi məhbusların sayını artırmaqla Azərbaycan hakimiyyəti nə etmək istəyir?

Siyasi şərhçi Zərdüşt Əlizadə Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.

 

Leave a review

Difficult question

Follow us on social networks

News Line