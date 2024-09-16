Azərbaycanın daxili siyasəti hara istiqamətlənib? – Zərdüşt Əlizadə saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Azərbaycanda daha bir seçki geridə qaldı. Sentyabrın 1-də keçirilən növbədənkənar parlament seçkiləri arxada qaldı. Bu, bir ildə keçirilən ikinci növbədənkənar seçkilər idi. Bundan əvvəl bu ilin fevral ayında növbədənkənar prezident seçkiləri keçirilmişdi.
Seçki o qədər də səs-küylü olmadı. Seçici aktivliyi, namizədlərin xüsusi təbliğatı ilə yadda qalmadı. Seçkidən sonra bir neçə partiya sədri etiraz olaraq istefa verəcəyini söylədi.
Bu seçkilər nəyə hesablanmışdı? Azərbaycanda keçirilməsi nəzərdə tutulan ən böyük tədbir COP29 öncəsi belə bir seçki keçirmək, siyasi məhbusların sayını artırmaqla Azərbaycan hakimiyyəti nə etmək istəyir?
Siyasi şərhçi Zərdüşt Əlizadə Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
-
-
- Politics
- 16 September 2024 15:42
Difficult question
-
- 13 September 2024, 23:46
Ilgar Mamedov, the chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has resigned from his position as party leader. He announced this on his Facebook page. Ilgar Mamedov stated that the Central Election Commission (CEC) rejected his complaint regarding the annulment of district election results, disregarding the main arguments and evidence he presented:
-
- 12 September 2024, 22:14
It has been reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 articles of the draft peace agreement. This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a briefing held with his Luxembourg counterpart on September 9 in Yerevan. According to him, there is a real chance of signing the peace agreement soon: "There are 16 articles, 13 of which are fully agreed, and 3 are partially agreed."
-
- 10 September 2024, 23:21
In this program, historian, political scientist, and expert on Middle Eastern and Caucasian issues, Candidate of Historical Sciences Stanislav Nikolaevich Tarasov, answers this and other questions.
-
- 9 September 2024, 21:30
Reports indicate that Fazil Gasimov, a doctoral student at Istanbul University who was detained in Turkey and transferred to Azerbaijan in August 2023, has now been on hunger strike for 87 days. As a result of the ongoing hunger strike, Gasimov's weight has plummeted to 37 kilograms. His lawyer, Rovshan Ragimli, confirmed that Gasimov's condition is dire. Ragimli stated that Gasimov is no longer able to walk and now relies on a wheelchair.
Leave a review