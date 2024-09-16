Azərbaycanın daxili siyasəti hara istiqamətlənib? – Zərdüşt Əlizadə saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

It has been reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 articles of the draft peace agreement. This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a briefing held with his Luxembourg counterpart on September 9 in Yerevan. According to him, there is a real chance of signing the peace agreement soon: "There are 16 articles, 13 of which are fully agreed, and 3 are partially agreed."