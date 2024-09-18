Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in a Geopolitical Trap. - a talk with Vadim Dubnov at 19:00
Vadim Dubnov, Expert on the Caucasus, observer of Radio Liberty
- 18 September 2024 15:28
Difficult question
- 17 September 2024, 22:31
It is reported that the issue of "The situation with human rights in Azerbaijan" has been included in the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). On the first day of the session, September 30, an urgent debate titled "The worsening situation with human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan" is scheduled.
- 16 September 2024, 20:11
Azerbaijan has recently concluded another round of elections. The snap parliamentary elections, held on September 1, have ended. These were the second snap elections within a year, following the early presidential elections in February this year.
- 13 September 2024, 23:46
Ilgar Mamedov, the chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has resigned from his position as party leader. He announced this on his Facebook page. Ilgar Mamedov stated that the Central Election Commission (CEC) rejected his complaint regarding the annulment of district election results, disregarding the main arguments and evidence he presented:
- 12 September 2024, 22:14
It has been reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 articles of the draft peace agreement. This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a briefing held with his Luxembourg counterpart on September 9 in Yerevan. According to him, there is a real chance of signing the peace agreement soon: "There are 16 articles, 13 of which are fully agreed, and 3 are partially agreed."
