  Thursday, 19 September 2024
Last update

(7 hours ago)
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in a Geopolitical Trap. - a talk with Vadim Dubnov at 19:00

Vadim Dubnov, Expert on the Caucasus, observer of Radio Liberty

Difficult question

  What measures does PACE plan to take regarding Azerbaijan? Difficult question
    • 17 September 2024, 22:31

    What measures does PACE plan to take regarding Azerbaijan?

    It is reported that the issue of "The situation with human rights in Azerbaijan" has been included in the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). On the first day of the session, September 30, an urgent debate titled "The worsening situation with human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan" is scheduled.

  What is the focus of Azerbaijan's domestic policy? Difficult question
    • 16 September 2024, 20:11

    What is the focus of Azerbaijan's domestic policy?

    Azerbaijan has recently concluded another round of elections. The snap parliamentary elections, held on September 1, have ended. These were the second snap elections within a year, following the early presidential elections in February this year.

  Ilgar Mamedov Resigns. Who Will Become the Chairman of the REAL Party? Difficult question
    • 13 September 2024, 23:46

    Ilgar Mamedov Resigns. Who Will Become the Chairman of the REAL Party?

    Ilgar Mamedov, the chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has resigned from his position as party leader. He announced this on his Facebook page. Ilgar Mamedov stated that the Central Election Commission (CEC) rejected his complaint regarding the annulment of district election results, disregarding the main arguments and evidence he presented:

  Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan: What are the agreed and unresolved issues? Difficult question
    • 12 September 2024, 22:14

    Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan: What are the agreed and unresolved issues?

    It has been reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 articles of the draft peace agreement. This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a briefing held with his Luxembourg counterpart on September 9 in Yerevan. According to him, there is a real chance of signing the peace agreement soon: "There are 16 articles, 13 of which are fully agreed, and 3 are partially agreed."

News Line