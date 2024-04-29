Imran Aliyev's family is under pressure – human rights activist

The editor of the website arrested on charges of smuggling Meclis.info Imran Aliyev is subjected to severe torture, and his parents are under psychological pressure the head of the human rights organization "Line of Protection" Rufat Safarov, wrote on his Facebook account on April 29 with reference to a reliable source. After Imran was detained at the airport, the police came to his house and demanded to open the doors. The parents were scared, refusing to let the people in black masks in. Then the policemen opened the doors and went inside.

The persons in black masks recorded the whole process on a video camera and took away all the documents that were in the house.

Later, one of the police officers called Imran Aliyev's mother and said that her son was a drug addict and recommended that she "confirm her son's criminal actions and ask the country's leadership for forgiveness," Safarov wrote.

Imran Aliyev was detained on April 18 after posting on a pro-government website Qafqaz.info reports that he, along with employees of “Abzas Media” and “Toplum TV”, is involved in money smuggling.

On April 19, the court arrested Aliyev for a period of two months. In court, he claimed to have been beaten and tortured with electric current in order to make confessions. On April 26, a new charge was filed. Now the investigation accuses him, in particular, of violating Article 206.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (smuggling committed repeatedly). Earlier, Aliyev was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code. The sanctions of both Articles are the same – from 5 to 8 years in prison.