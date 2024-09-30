Aqif Gurbanov Calls on PACE to Address Human Rights Violations in Azerbaijan

At the opening session of PACE on Monday, the Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent was awarded for achievements in civil society in defense of human rights in Europe and beyond. This year, the prize was awarded to Venezuelan human rights defender María Corina Machado, co-founder of the Venezuelan volunteer organization "Súmate," which advocates for civil and political freedom, rights, and civic participation.

Also on the shortlist was Azerbaijani human rights defender, politician, and active civil society member Aqif Gurbanov, who is currently under arrest. According to a special correspondent from Turan in Strasbourg, Gurbanov's lawyer, Shahla Humbatova, read a statement from Gurbanov to PACE members from Baku's detention facility.

In his message, he highlighted the worsening human rights situation in Azerbaijan, the silencing of critical voices, and the suppression of basic citizens' rights. Gurbanov also reported on criminal cases against “Abzas Media” and “Toplum TV”, which have led to the arrest of over ten journalists and activists, while many others are summoned for questioning and face restrictions on their freedom of movement.

He urged PACE members and the European public not to remain indifferent to the plight of those unjustly persecuted in Azerbaijan, calling for solidarity with those who continue their work despite significant risks to their safety.

Another nominee for the Havel Prize was Babutsa Pataraya, a leading feminist activist and human rights lawyer from Georgia.

Aqif Gurbanov, director of the Institute for Democratic Initiatives (IDI) and a member of the "Platform III Republic," was detained on March 6, 2024, as part of the “Toplum TV” case. On March 8, the Khatai District Court sentenced him to four months in pretrial detention, which has since been extended.

All detainees are accused of currency smuggling, while pro-government media have reported alleged "illegal" receipt of foreign grants by these individuals. The Václav Havel Prize has been awarded since 2013. In 2014, it was given to the imprisoned human rights defender Anar Mamedli, who has recently been imprisoned again.