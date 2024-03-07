The weather on March 8th

On Friday, March 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. The wind is north-westerly, gusty. The air temperature at night is +3+6, during the day it will be +6+10 degrees.

Rain is expected in some areas of the country, snow in the mountains; fog at night and in the morning. The wind is westerly, moderate. The air temperature in the lowlands is +3+7 at night, +10+15 degrees during the day. In the mountains, there is 0-5 frost at night, +1+6 degrees during the day.