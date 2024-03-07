The weather on March 8th

    • flag_AZ
On Friday, March 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. The wind is north-westerly, gusty. The air temperature at night is +3+6, during the day it will be +6+10 degrees.

Rain  is expected in some areas of the country, snow in the mountains; fog at night and in the morning. The wind is westerly, moderate. The air temperature in the lowlands is +3+7 at night, +10+15 degrees during the day. In the mountains, there is 0-5 frost at night, +1+6 degrees during the day.

    • 8 March 2024, 00:37

    The match between "Karabakh" and "Bayer" ended with a score of 2:2

    On March 7, in the first match of the 1/8 final stage of the Europa League in Baku, "Qarabag" FC drew 2:2 with the German "Bayer" team.

  • More than 11 kg of marijuana seized at the border with Iran Social
    • 7 March 2024, 17:00

    More than 11 kg of marijuana seized at the border with Iran

    On March 6, at 06:30, Azerbaijani border guards of the Goradiz border post stopped another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran. During the search measures, border guards seized 11 kg.  250 grams of marijuana, the Azerbaijani Border Service reported on Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Azercell Business presents "Mobile Team Management" solution Social
    • 7 March 2024, 15:58

    Azercell Business presents "Mobile Team Management" solution

    The new solution will facilitate the organization, management, and monitoring of field operations, and accelerate the transition to a digital environment for companies Azercell, following its strategic aim of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives" introduces the "Mobile Team Management" solution to enhance communication in business. This platform offers business entities innovative tools that simplify field operations, optimize team collaboration, streamline business productivity, and increase overall customer satisfaction.

  • CMD issued fatwa to mark Ramazan onset Social
    • 7 March 2024, 13:58

    CMD issued fatwa to mark Ramazan onset

    The Council of Caddies of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) has issued a fatwa on the occasion of the onset of Ramadan month. It specifies the daily schedule of the beginning and the end of fasting during Ramadan.

