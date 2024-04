Sanksiya çağırışı, beynəlxalq hesabatlar... – Fuad Həsənov saat 18:00-da Çətin sualda

A glimmer of hope is emerging in a region fraught with historical tensions as Azerbaijan and Armenia take steps to resolve border disputes. An important event was the holding on April 19 of the eighth meeting of the State Commission for the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, respectively. This meeting marked progress in the delimitation of the border, with both sides striving to bring it into line with the former inter-republican border established in Soviet times.